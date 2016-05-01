Two Centuries of U.S. Immigration

This map shows everyone who immigrated to the United States between 1820 and 2013 (1 dot = 10,000 people).

The data is from the DHS Yearbook of Immigration Statistics and includes only people who attained permanent resident status. Most illegal immigration is not included.

Use the controls below the map to move back and forth in time or to pause / resume the animation.

For more info about this map and a list of data sources, see the full post: Here’s Everyone Who Has Immigrated to the U.S. Since 1820 .

Created by: @galka_max

